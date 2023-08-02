Jerusalem summit promotes Israel-Morocco tech, cultural ties

(August 2, 2023 / JNS)

Jerusalem Venture Partners and Margalit Startup City hosted an innovation summit this week in Jerusalem celebrating tech ties and cultural collaboration between Israel and Morocco. The event served as a platform to foster cross-cultural connections and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Themed “From Jerusalem to Casablanca,” the summit showcased a fusion of technology, culture and entrepreneurship. Distinguished speakers from diverse domains including arts, technology and government delivered keynote addresses underscoring the transformative potential of collaborative efforts between the new allies as a result of the Trump administration-brokered Abraham Accords.

“The gathering emphasized the conviction that innovation serves as the ultimate bridge to foster meaningful connections between nations, transcending political barriers. It was a resounding call for collective transformation in the region,” said Erel Margalit, founder and chairman of JVP and Margalit Startup City.

The event was held in partnership with FemForward MENA and Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. The FemForward program provides tools, networking and mentorship to help women in tech in various countries advance from junior to managerial positions, to solve the central problem facing women in the workplace.

FemForward MENA was created in partnership with the U.S. Embassy, the UAE Israel Business Council and the Jerusalem Development Authority. The first FemForward MENA cohort launched in May 2023 in Casablanca, Morocco, aiming to build business connections between Abraham Accords countries, long-lasting friendships and future female leaders of the MENA region.

As part of a focus on women in tech, two women from the Moroccan delegation shared stories of their personal journeys in speeches at the event: Wafaa Bouchtita, sales manager for Microsoft Canada, Morocco, and Milouda Bouichou, data scientist at the Digital Development Agency, Morocco.

“I’m very excited to be here. I’m so happy people from so many different backgrounds are here. I really want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made this happen. I know that there are other girls just like me who need the guidance and help from someone to tell them that this is what you need to do, this is the right direction, this is how you can shape yourself,” said Bouchtita.