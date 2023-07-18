JNS
update deskAbraham Accords

Rabat ‘in the process’ of establishing embassy in Israel

The expected upgrading of the Tel Aviv mission comes after Jerusalem recognized Morocco's claim to Western Sahara.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
King Mohammed VI of Morocco. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
(July 18, 2023 / JNS)

Morocco is elevating its Tel Aviv mission to embassy status after Jerusalem recognized the North African country’s sovernignty in Western Sahara.

A senior Moroccan government official told the Spanish EFE news agency that Rabat is “in the process” of establishing an official embassy in Israel following recognition of the disputed region, i24NEWS reported.

Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a letter to the nation’s King Mohammed VI on Monday.

Jerusalem’s updated position will be “reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli government,” King Mohammed said.

Netanyahu informed Morocco that his government is mulling the opening of a consulate in the Western Sahara capital of Dakhla as part of the move, according to Morocco.

Media reports also indicated that the monarch will invite Netanyahu for an official visit and Moroccan ministers will start visiting Israel after the recognition.

Israel’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty comes nearly three years after the countries partially renewed diplomatic relations as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. Rabat agreed to join the normalization pact in return for the Trump administration recognizing Moroccan rule over the territory.

