JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsAbraham Accords

Netanyahu offers condolences to UAE president on death of his brother

Three days of mourning will follow the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,

The UAE and Israeli flags. Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.
The UAE and Israeli flags. Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.
Edit
(July 27, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday offered his condolences to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the death of his younger brother.

The death earlier in the day of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi ruler’s representative, set off three days of mourning in the Gulf state. 

“President Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. May you find comfort in his memory and may you and your family know no more sorrow,” Netanyahu wrote in a Twitter post.

Netanyahu lost his older brother Lt. Col. Jonathan Netanyahu in 1976 when he was the only IDF fatality in the Entebbe rescue mission in Uganda. 

The Presidential Court ordered flags to be flown at half-mast across the UAE’s seven emirates until Saturday.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalized relations in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords and the coordination between the two countries has flourished in the subsequent years. 

In May, Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog received invitations to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, scheduled to run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 12.

It would be Netanyahu’s first official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world. Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates