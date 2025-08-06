Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Albany police investigating hate crime incident

A visitor to the New York capital was accosted with antisemitic slurs and an attempted assault, police say.

Aerial view of the Hudson River and the city of Albany, the capital of New York. Credit: Karthikc123 via Wikimedia Commons.
Aerial view of the Hudson River and the city of Albany, the capital of New York. Credit: Karthikc123 via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS)

Police in Albany, N.Y., have opened an investigation into an incident on Monday night in which a man allegedly yelled antisemitic slurs at and tried to punch a Jewish man, according to multiple Albany-based media outlets.

The incident, which police are labeling a hate crime, occurred outside an Albany laundromat, with police responding to a report that a person had used derogatory language about a person’s faith.

The victim was a visitor to Albany. According to police, the suspect yelled a slur and attempted to punch the victim before racing away, yelling more slurs as he departed.

Police say the victim is affiliated with an Orthodox Jewish summer camp in New Jersey. The police added that no one was hurt, and it asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the department.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics