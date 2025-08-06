Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Police in Albany, NY, investigate hate crime

A visitor to the New York capital was reportedly accosted with antisemitic slurs and an attempted assault.

Aerial view of the Hudson River and the city of Albany, the capital of New York. Credit: Karthikc123 via Wikimedia Commons.
(Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS)

Police in Albany, N.Y., have opened an investigation into an incident on Monday night in which a man allegedly yelled antisemitic slurs at and tried to punch a Jewish man, according to multiple local media outlets.

The incident, which police are labeling a hate crime, occurred outside a laundromat, with police responding to a report that a person had used derogatory language about a person’s faith.

The victim was said to be a visitor to the state capital. According to police, the suspect yelled a slur and attempted to punch the victim before racing away, yelling more slurs as he departed.

Police say the victim is affiliated with an Orthodox Jewish summer camp in New Jersey. The police added that no one was hurt, asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department.

