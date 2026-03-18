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Alina Dain Sharon and Jacob Kamaras

Israeli soldiers carry the five coffins holding Israeli citizens Itzik Colangi, 28, Amir Menashe, 28, Maor Harosh, 25, Elior Price, 26, and Kochava Shriki, 44, killed in a suicide bombing attack in Bulgaria July 18, at a cermony after the bodies arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport early Friday morning, July 20. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO/FLASH90.
Israel News
After deadly attack and swift rescue, Bulgaria investigation persists
Jul. 23, 2012
Alina Dain Sharon and Jacob Kamaras