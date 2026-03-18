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Charles Jacobs and Elliott Hamilton

"J Street: Another country heard from," a cartoon responding to J Street's campaign against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's U.S. Congress speech about the Iranian nuclear threat in March. At the time, J Street's online petition declared, “I’m a Jew. Bibi does NOT speak for me!” Credit: FeinTooner.
U.S. News
It’s time to evict J Street from the Jewish communal tent
Jul. 24, 2015
Charles Jacobs and Elliott Hamilton