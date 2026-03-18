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Hank Sheinkopf and George Birnbaum

The row of flags of member countries of the United Nations in front of the U.N. General Assembly building in New York. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
News
New Israel Fund’s reach might affect Israel at the United Nations
Jan. 29, 2016
Hank Sheinkopf and George Birnbaum