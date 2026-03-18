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Jacob Kamaras and Maxine Dovere

Click photo to download. Caption: Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg (left) raises a question to Rabbi Pesach Lerner at the CUFI (Christians United for Israel) emergency lobbying session against the nomination of Chuck Hagel for defense secretary in Washington, DC, Jan. 28. Credit: Maxine Dovere.
U.S. News
Hagel fight heats up with senators’ grilling, pro-Israel Christian opposition
Feb. 3, 2013
Jacob Kamaras and Maxine Dovere
A Caterpillar bulldozer amid construction of the Israeli security fence. Credit: Justin McIntosh.
U.S. News
Presbyterian Church rejects Israel divestment in narrow vote
Jul. 9, 2012
Jacob Kamaras and Maxine Dovere