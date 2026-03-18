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Jay Ruderman and Avital Sandler-Loeff

Click photo to download. Caption: At the pictured event in Israel on Feb. 8, Israel Unlimited—a partnership between the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), the Ruderman Family Foundation, and the Israeli government—collaborated with The Ted Arison Family Foundation and the U.S. Embassy in Israel to host a delegation of experts from The National Leadership Consortium at the University of Delaware. The experts addressed pressing issues in the field of disabilities. Credit: Courtesy JDC.
News
In Israel, we need leaps, not steps, towards disabilities inclusion
Feb. 9, 2016
Jay Ruderman and Avital Sandler-Loeff