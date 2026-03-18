Jonathan Harounoff and Jason M. Brodsky

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IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
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IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
48 hours or lights out: Trump issues Hormuz ultimatum
The Islamic Republic must open the Strait of Hormuz completely, “without threat,” or the United States will begin targeting its power plants, said the president.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
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IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
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Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jewish Life
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‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. News
Security grant backlog puts Jewish institutions at risk, Wasserman Schultz says
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Israel News
IDF: Michigan terrorist was brother of slain Hezbollah boss
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Temple Israel attacker died of self-inflicted gunshot
It was originally reported that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, a resident of Dearborn Heights, MIch., was fatally shot by security personnel.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Several people wore “ceasefire” pins on the red carpet prior to the Academy Awards ceremony.
Mar. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Culture and Society
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
“It is well known in other historical examples that if you start losing your best people, you may never recover,” Joel Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University, told JNS.
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Features
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Features
Love in the bomb shelter
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Mar. 19, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Features
Support ramps up for disabled and elderly Israelis facing missile threats
Home Front Command and “purple” initiatives help vulnerable populations access shelters, information and essential services.
Mar. 19, 2026
Howard Blas
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-chief
The Islamophobia narrative is about erasing Jews and antisemitism
As was the case after the 9/11 attacks, the liberal media is trying to convince us that Muslims are under siege, instead of focusing on Islamist Jew-hatred and terrorism.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Over decades, Iran proved itself adept at fertilizing the lies that reside at the heart of anti-Zionist ideology, turning them into common-sense notions among adherents.
Mar. 20, 2026
Ben Cohen
Opinion
Repeal UN Resolution 1701
What was intended to be a demilitarized buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon instead became one of the most heavily armed regions in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Opinion
Bomb-shelter bris
While the rocket event was over, the other event needed to begin. Would we make it in time?
Mar. 21, 2026
Rav Hayim Leiter
JNS TV
The Quad
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Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
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Axis of Truth
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JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / True East
The hidden global strategy behind the Iran conflict
Mar. 19, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Is Iran preparing a multi-front war against Israel?
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Mar. 17, 2026
Dan Diker
The Wire
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IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
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IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
48 hours or lights out: Trump issues Hormuz ultimatum
The Islamic Republic must open the Strait of Hormuz completely, “without threat,” or the United States will begin targeting its power plants, said the president.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
World
United Nations
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Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. News
Security grant backlog puts Jewish institutions at risk, Wasserman Schultz says
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Israel News
IDF: Michigan terrorist was brother of slain Hezbollah boss
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Temple Israel attacker died of self-inflicted gunshot
It was originally reported that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, a resident of Dearborn Heights, MIch., was fatally shot by security personnel.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Several people wore “ceasefire” pins on the red carpet prior to the Academy Awards ceremony.
Mar. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Culture and Society
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
“It is well known in other historical examples that if you start losing your best people, you may never recover,” Joel Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University, told JNS.
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Features
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Features
Love in the bomb shelter
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Mar. 19, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Features
Support ramps up for disabled and elderly Israelis facing missile threats
Home Front Command and “purple” initiatives help vulnerable populations access shelters, information and essential services.
Mar. 19, 2026
Howard Blas
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-chief
The Islamophobia narrative is about erasing Jews and antisemitism
As was the case after the 9/11 attacks, the liberal media is trying to convince us that Muslims are under siege, instead of focusing on Islamist Jew-hatred and terrorism.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Over decades, Iran proved itself adept at fertilizing the lies that reside at the heart of anti-Zionist ideology, turning them into common-sense notions among adherents.
Mar. 20, 2026
Ben Cohen
Opinion
Repeal UN Resolution 1701
What was intended to be a demilitarized buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon instead became one of the most heavily armed regions in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Opinion
Bomb-shelter bris
While the rocket event was over, the other event needed to begin. Would we make it in time?
Mar. 21, 2026
Rav Hayim Leiter
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / True East
The hidden global strategy behind the Iran conflict
Mar. 19, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Is Iran preparing a multi-front war against Israel?
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Mar. 17, 2026
Dan Diker
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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Western governments have cracked down on Russia, why not Iran?
It’s time to get on the right side of history.
Nov. 10, 2022
Jonathan Harounoff and Jason M. Brodsky