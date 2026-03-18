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Maurice Hirsch and Nan Jacques Zilberdik

US President Joe Biden and PA Mahmoud Abbas Meet in Bethlehem
Opinion
Abbas called for the end of Israel while standing next to President Biden
The PA chief demanded an end to “74 years of ... occupation,” meaning all of today’s Israel, founded 74 years ago.
Jul. 19, 2022
Maurice Hirsch and Nan Jacques Zilberdik