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Maytal Yasur Beit-Or and IH Staff

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab in Tel Aviv, on June 9, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90.
Exhausted, overworked personnel at coronavirus-testing labs threaten labor dispute
Technicians testing Israelis for COVID-19 have been working around the clock. Their union says that unless the Finance Ministry finds a solution, they will cut shifts to eight hours.
Jul. 27, 2020
Maytal Yasur Beit-Or and IH Staff