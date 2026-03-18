More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Tammi Rossman-Benjamin and Leila Beckwith

Click photo to download. Caption: A flyer for a Feb. 28-March 1 anti-Israel event at NYU titled “Circuits of Influence: U.S., Israel, and Palestine,” hosted by the American Studies Association's president-elect. Credit: Facebook.
Israel News
An academic lynching behind closed doors
Mar. 2, 2014
Tammi Rossman-Benjamin and Leila Beckwith