Monthly or annual: which should I choose? Both plans support JNS’s newsroom and include Inside JNS briefings, the 26th Knesset welcome guide and 15% off the 2027 Summit. The $100 annual plan saves you $20 and includes a free copy of Melanie Phillips’ “Fighting the Hate” while supplies last.

Is my membership tax-deductible? Yes. JNS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that depends on the support of readers like you. Your membership donation is fully tax-deductible in the U.S.