How you tellIsrael’s storymatters.
Become a JNS member for $10 a month or $100 a year, and power accurate, real-time reporting and analysis you can rely on.
$120$100/year
That’s $8.33 a month, billed once a year
- Inside JNS monthly live briefings
- 15% off the 2027 JNS Summit
- 26th Knesset welcome guide
- Free: Melanie Phillips’ new e‑book, “Fighting the Hate,” while supplies last
$10/month
Full membership, month to month
- Inside JNS monthly live briefings
- 15% off the 2027 JNS Summit
- 26th Knesset welcome guide
- Free e-book (annual only)
- Cancel anytime
- Tax-deductible in the U.S.
- Card, PayPal or Google Pay
What your membership unlocks
Real access. Concrete benefits.
e-book
Annual member bonus
Melanie Phillips’ new e-book, free
“Fighting the Hate” comes with every annual membership, while supplies last.
Monthly live briefing
Inside JNS
A members-only Zoom briefing and live Q&A with JNS journalists, hosted by Ruthie Blum.First session: Thursday, Dec. 10, at noon ET
Jerusalem, May 16-18, 2027
15% off the 2027 JNS Summit
Save on the JNS International Policy Summit, with a members-only code sent right after you join.
Free welcome guide
Your guide to the 26th Knesset
Our welcome PDF on the parties, blocs and coalition dynamics shaping Israel’s 26th Knesset.
Why support JNS?
Because honest coverage of Israel
matters more than ever
Stand with Israel
While Israel fights its enemies on the battlefield, JNS combats disinformation with factual reporting and analysis that cuts through the lies.
Know the facts
Accurate reporting on the stories you won’t find in international or local legacy media.
Get unrivaled insight
Weekly analysis from Jonathan S. Tobin, plus commentary from Ruthie Blum, Melanie Phillips and our top-tier team of columnists.
Voices your membership supports
What our readers say
Accurate. Unbiased. Informative.
FAQs
Monthly or annual: which should I choose?
Both plans support JNS’s newsroom and include Inside JNS briefings, the 26th Knesset welcome guide and 15% off the 2027 Summit. The $100 annual plan saves you $20 and includes a free copy of Melanie Phillips’ “Fighting the Hate” while supplies last.
Is my membership tax-deductible?
Yes. JNS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that depends on the support of readers like you. Your membership donation is fully tax-deductible in the U.S.
I’ve donated before. Why become a member now?
Single donations are incredibly helpful. Recurring support, whether monthly or annual, gives JNS the steady, predictable funding it needs for long-term planning, and unlocks member benefits.
What payment methods are available?
Credit cards, debit cards, PayPal and Google Pay.
How do I cancel?
Anytime, by logging in to your account at giving.jns.org. No questions asked.
How do I contact customer service?
Email us at contact@jns.org. We typically respond within 24 hours.
Get inside the story.
- Cancel anytime
- Tax-deductible in the U.S.
- Card, PayPal or Google Pay