JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskAntisemitism

California judge accused of repeatedly calling public defender ‘Jew boy’

Gregory Kreis, a Humboldt County Superior Court judge, denies the allegations, which include sexual harassment and substance abuse.

A judge's gavel. Credit: Corgarashu/Shutterstock.
A judge's gavel. Credit: Corgarashu/Shutterstock.
Edit
(February 18, 2024 / JNS)

The California’s Commission on Judicial Performance is investigating Gregory Kreis, a judge on the Humboldt County Superior Court in Eureka, Calif., for Jew-hatred, among other charges.

The judge, who is up for reelection, is alleged to have repeatedly called a public defender “Jew boy,” among 18 other counts in the complaint, including sexual harrassment.

At a 2019 event, during which the judge “appeared to be intoxicated,” he told Rory Kalin, then a deputy public defender, that “he looked Jewish, called him ‘Jewboy’ to his face, in front of his wife, and laughed or smiled each time you made the remark,” per the complaint.

Also in Kalin’s presence, the judge allegedly “said to Stefanie Kalin, ‘I don’t even know why you’re married to this Jewboy,’ or words to
that effect,” the complaint adds. The judge is also accused of pushing Rory Kalin, who was fully dressed, into the water from on a boat and of referring to him in a conversation with Stefanie Kalin as her “girlfriend.”

The complaint alleges that the judge also used the term “Jew boy” at least once in 2016.

Three days after the event on the boat, the public defender appeared before the judge in court in 10 cases, and the judge didn’t disclose their social interaction.

The judge has called the allegations “outright lies.” He has also claimed that witnesses on the boat saw no antisemitism.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates