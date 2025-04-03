CENTCOM chief holds assessment with IDF head on Israel visit

( April 3, 2025 / JNS)

Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), arrived in Israel on Tuesday as the official guest of Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

During his visit, Kurilla and Zamir conducted a joint meeting with senior IDF commanders to discuss “strategic security issues,” according to the Israeli military. The meeting represents the first time the two men have officially met since Zamir took over from former IDF chief Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi, who stood down in March.

The Commander of @CENTCOM General Michael “Erik" Kurilla, arrived in Israel this week as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG. Eyal Zamir.



They held a joint meeting with senior IDF commanders, during which they discussed strategic security issues across the… pic.twitter.com/i594pAMZHd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 3, 2025

Kurilla’s previous visit to Israel occurred in February, when he met with Halevi, along with other key military and security officials. Their discussions encompassed regional security concerns, including situations in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria and Iran, aiming to deepen the enduring military partnership between the United States.