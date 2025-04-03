Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

CENTCOM chief holds assessment with IDF head on Israel visit

Gen. Michael Kurilla and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir discussed "strategic security issues," according to the Israeli military.

JNS Staff
CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla (center-right) meets with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (center-left) at IDF HQ in Tel Aviv. (IDF)
CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla (center-right) meets with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (center-left) at IDF HQ in Tel Aviv. (IDF)
Edit
(April 3, 2025 / JNS)

Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), arrived in Israel on Tuesday as the official guest of Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. 

During his visit, Kurilla and Zamir conducted a joint meeting with senior IDF commanders to discuss “strategic security issues,” according to the Israeli military. The meeting represents the first time the two men have officially met since Zamir took over from former IDF chief Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi, who stood down in March.

Kurilla’s previous visit to Israel occurred in February, when he met with Halevi, along with other key military and security officials. Their discussions encompassed regional security concerns, including situations in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria and Iran, aiming to deepen the enduring military partnership between the United States.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics