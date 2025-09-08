Chabad of Bedford, NY, denied permit for Rosh Hashanah celebrations

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

For the past five years, Chabad of Bedford in Bedford Corners, N.Y., has hosted its annual Rosh Hashanah event in Leonard Park in nearby Mount Kisco. This year, however, the Jewish center was just denied a permit because the deed allegedly specified “there are to be no religious events held in the park,” the Chabad’s rabbi told News 12 Westchester on Sunday.

“When we actually read the deed, we couldn’t find any reference to any exception of religious activities at all, and while our particular religious use has been excluded, there are other religious uses that are included and that are allowed in the park,” said Rabbi Arik Wolf, co-director of the Chabad House with his wife, Sara, according to News 12.

He was told the news by the park’s superintendent only after the former emailed the parks and recreation department to inquire about the dates. The department also stated that “groups using the park must be Mount Kisco residents,” even though the Wolfs, who applied for the permit and are the founders of the congregation, are residents of the village in Westchester County.

Lauren Israelovitch, a congregation member and attorney with the National Jewish Advocacy Center, said any blanket religious restriction in the deed would be unconstitutional, and therefore unenforceable, according to the news report.