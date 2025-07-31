Chikli slams ‘three musketeers’ over Palestinian state push

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli sharply criticized Canada’s decision on Wednesday to recognize a Palestinian state during the U.N. General Assembly annual debate in September, contingent on reforms by the Palestinian Authority.

In an X post on Thursday, the minister derided the move as pandering to a far-left and Muslim political base rather than addressing the war in Gaza or the suffering of those held captive by Hamas.

Kudos to PM. Carney, who, like a four-year-old trailing after reckless friends, rushed to declare recognition of a Palestinian state out of FOMO.



Empty words meant to appease a progressive and Muslim base, perhaps to soothe his conscience, as if this recognition shows genuine…

Chikli said the declaration rewards and legitimizes Hamas’s violence, likening Western leaders’ gestures to historical acts of appeasement and abandonment of Jewish people in times of crisis, from Neville Chamberlain’s policy toward Nazi Germany to blocks on Jewish refugees’ movements after World War II to recent Western policies in the Middle East.

“We’ve outlasted Pharaoh, Antiochus, Titus, Hadrian, Chmielnicki, and Hitler,” Chikli wrote, expressing confidence that Israel would also survive the “Palestinian three musketeers” in Paris, London and Ottawa.