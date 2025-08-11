Conquering all of Gaza: What’s at stake?

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum leads the panel to explore Israel’s impending moves that could change the face of the region. Is this a strategic action to end Hamas’s grip on the region, or could it lead to further escalation? With tensions rising within Netanyahu’s cabinet and hostages still in danger, the world is closely watching how this bold decision will play out. “The Quad” offers an in-depth analysis of the situation and its potential consequences.

Joining her are co-hosts Ashira Solomon, host of “Black and Jewish”; Avi Mayer, founder of Jerusalem Journal; and Shoshana Keats Jaskoll, co-founder of Chochmat Nashim. Together, they analyze the challenges facing Israel, the moral and military implications of “occupation,” and the rising tensions over international perceptions and humanitarian concerns. From the false blood libels about starvation to Israel’s bold stance in Gaza, the panel unpacks the geopolitical and domestic ramifications of this decision.

In this episode, the team also debates potential solutions—from regional partnerships to creative military strategies.

Tune in for a comprehensive and thought-provoking discussion on one of the most pivotal moments in Israel’s ongoing struggle to defeat Hamas and return its hostages.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.