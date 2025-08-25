Democracy on trial: Is Australia sliding away from free speech? (MK Simcha Rothman)

( Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS )

In this episode of “Basic Law,” host Aylana Meisel, executive director at the Israel Law and Liberty Forum, sits down with special guests Robert Gregory, head of the Australian Jewish Association, and Knesset member Simcha Rothman to unpack Australia’s shocking visa bans against mainstream Israeli political figures.

For decades, Australia was considered one of the West’s strongest liberal democracies. Yet today, it is making headlines for denying entry to Israelis with right-wing political views, including former minister Ayelet Shaked, tech advisor and influencer Hillel Fuld and now Rothman.

The latest move comes amid rising antisemitism in Australia, including firebombed synagogues, as well as violent protests and the government’s push to sanction Israeli leaders like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich while preparing to recognize a Palestinian state.

This episode explores the deeper implications:

What does Australia’s ban really say about free speech, Zionism and Western values?



How are these decisions tied to Australia’s foreign policy and its push for a two-state solution?



Why does the government apply hate speech laws selectively, targeting Jewish and Israeli voices while allowing radical Islamist and far-left figures to speak freely?



What does this mean for the future of Israel-Australia relations and for Jewish communities facing growing hostility?

With firsthand insights from Rothman and analysis from Gregory, the conversation exposes the contradictions at the heart of Australia’s policy, and the dangerous precedent it sets for democracies worldwide.

The Israel Law & Liberty Forum is proud to partner with JNS to offer a platform for conservative and classical liberal legal thought from within Israel. Any opinions stated are those of the speaker and not meant to represent the positions of the forum or JNS. The forum is an organization that fosters thoughtful conversation and debate on key issues in Israeli law and democracy. The forum takes no official position regarding any specific policy issue, nor does it advance specific policies.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.