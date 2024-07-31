‘Ding dong, Haniyeh’s dead!’ Insights and implications for Israel

July 30 was a good day for humanity and a great day for the Jewish state as the Israel Defense Forces eliminated two arch-terrorists: Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah terrorist Fu’ad Shukr.
But what does this mean for the State of Israel on the battlefield and in diplomatic halls?
Tune in to this celebratory episode of “In-Focus” with Caroline Glick!
