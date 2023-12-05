Report: Drone strikes hit Houthi military sites in Sanaa

( Dec. 5, 2023 / JNS)

Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath reported on Monday night that explosions were heard in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Rashid Maarouf, an independent field journalist and military analyst in Yemen, also reported the explosions, tweeting that attack drones carried out five airstrikes on four Houthi military sites in Sanaa.

“Houthi drone stores and factories were destroyed,” he wrote.

طائرات بدون طيار نفذت خمس غارات جوية على أربعة مواقع عسكرية للحوثيين في صنعاء معسكر الاستقبال والصباحة وجبل عيبان وقاعدة الديلمي العسكرية

دمرت مخازن ومصانع الطائرات المسيرة للحوثيين.



Saudi media attributed an explosion at an arms depot in Yemen’s capital on Nov. 30 to an Israeli airstrike. Drones and precision missiles were housed at the site, Al-Hadath reported on Friday.

Both the Iran-backed terror group and Israel denied the report.

“Yemen and the Houthis keep the whole region busy—not just Israel, also the U.S. and other Arab countries. Regarding strikes, I can only comment on things related to the IDF, and I will not comment on what the IDF hasn’t done,” said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari of the reported Nov. 30 strikes.

The Houthis have joined the Israel-Hamas war in recent weeks, launching several attacks across the Red Sea at Eilat that have been thwarted by Israeli, U.S. or Saudi forces or missed their targets.

They have also seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship and launched attacks on multiple commercial vessels.

The United States warned that it was considering “all appropriate responses” after Houthi rebels attacked three commercial vessels in the Red Sea on Sunday. U.S. Central Command said that the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Carney responded to distress calls from the commercial ships, shooting down three aerial drones throughout the day.

Pentagon officials said they did not believe that the U.S. warship was targeted, but Central Command emphasized that the attacks “represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security.”

The United States also pointed the finger at Iran for the attacks, saying that the regime in Tehran “fully enabled” the Houthi launches.

“The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners.”

The Houthis vowed to “continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red and Arab Seas until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops.”

Also on Sunday, the Iranian terror proxy’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement that “our armed forces will resume targeting the Zionist occupation entity with painful and decisive blows” following its return to “its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip.”