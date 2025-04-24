Echoes of agony 

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

In India, an attack by Islamic terrorists against Hindu tourists visiting Pahalgam in the Kashmir region on April 22 was a heartbreaking reminder of the enduring pain caused by religious hatred and intolerance.

A total of 26 people were murdered. Husbands and fathers were slaughtered in front of their families.

As an Indian Jew observing Yom Hashoah—Holocaust Remembrance Day—I lit a candle to honor the victims of the Holocaust. Yet it deeply saddens me that, even after 80 years, people continue to be killed simply for their faith.

Recent reports out of India reveal troubling developments. Senior Hamas personnel have visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with representatives of the terror group attending a February conference alongside leaders from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (also known as the Army of Mohammed) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (also called the Army of the Righteous). The growing ties between Hamas and Pakistan-based terror outfits aim to link the jihadi campaign in Jammu and Kashmir region to the Palestinian struggle.

And in a chilling echo of the Hamas-led terrorists in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, according to reports, the terrorists in Pahalgam had cameras mounted on their helmets, likely to record the massacre.

In the face of such evil, we must remain united. Like a river overcoming barriers, Indians and Jews must stand together to fight the scourge of hatred and violence. There is no justification for such despicable actions. We pray for wisdom and clarity so that our leaders can respond with strength and resolve.

The persistence of intolerance compels us to reflect on the urgent need for compassion and understanding in our world. Today, we are all Indians. As they stood with Israel, we stand in solidarity with them today and are reminded that God is with us.

May the souls of the victims be bound in the bond of everlasting life! We honor their memory and vow that their deaths will not be in vain.

