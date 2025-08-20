Egyptian scholar exposes Muslim Brotherhood and Gaza hypocrisy

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

On this week’s episode of “Axis of Truth,” host Emily Schrader takes aim at the BBC’s ongoing disinformation campaign against Israel, exposing shocking examples of journalistic malpractice and propaganda dressed as reporting. From false claims about famine in Gaza to the infamous Al-Ahli hospital bombing misreporting, Emily breaks down how Western media has weaponized narratives against Israel.

This episode also highlights the massacre of Syrian Druze and their unprecedented show of solidarity with Israel, as well as the tragic persecution of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation workers at the hands of Hamas. She details how Hamas manipulates aid, starves its own people and pressures international groups to deny medical care to its victims.

Special guest Dalia Ziada, Egyptian scholar— a writer and human-rights activist—joins the program to share her powerful personal journey from indoctrination to becoming a leading voice for Muslim-Jewish dialogue and a fierce critic of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Together, they uncover the dangers of political Islam, the exploitation of the Palestinian cause and the hypocrisy of Arab regimes when it comes to Gaza.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.