Envisioning a new future for the eastern bank

( June 12, 2025 / JNS)

Memories of the Gush Katif community in Gaza underlie the ruins of the Hamas-run Strip, yet at the time Israel voluntarily withdrew from the coastal enclave as part of disengagement in 2005, the opportunity for the future of the Palestinian Arabs living there entered a new stage.

Jews and others have learned a lesson from that experience. Israel gave the territory to the Palestinians to build a future for its people; instead, they turned it into a center of terrorist activities for what seems to be the sole purpose of destroying Israel. The result did not come as a surprise to those who opposed then-Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s edict.

After the Hamas-led incursion into southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, with the support of Gazans and Islamic extremists, it’s even more imperative that Israel declares sovereignty over land that secures its future and builds bonds with nations that can be partners in peace. The Jewish people have seen the enormity of Israel’s success in a hard-fought war, but must look to the future with trepidation amid its victories and never step back.

The nomenclature of the “West Bank,” particularly when referenced as “occupied,” should be considered derogatory, as that was a name given to it by Jordan before it relinquished it in the 1980s. This land is the historic home of the Jewish people, known as Judea and Samaria, and it’s time to consider that land as eastern Israel. As another step forward, it is encouraging that the Israeli government recently approved 22 new settlements in northern Samaria and along the Jordan Valley border.

Past peace initiatives have proven futile, with the two-state solution seemingly a remnant of history. That is, regretfully, until France and Saudi Arabia appeared to be raising it again. How disappointing that France, which stood together with America in World War I and is a clear ally of the United States, would revert to its Vichy self. That can be seen with its proposed leadership in an upcoming “International United Nations Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine,” where some suggest that there may well be a call for the recognition of a state of Palestine as a result of France’s actions. The Jewish and pro-Israel community must act on this now and stop it.

America has a veto over any moves by the United Nations that arise against Israel. As such, this is an opportunity for Jews in America to be warriors for the rest of the Diaspora by approaching the diplomats and countries directly at the United Nations to make the case for the future of Israel and the Jewish people. Jews in America must also reach out to the Trump administration and members of Congress.

How fortuitous that there now exists the recently formed Judea and Samaria Caucus in Congress. They are an important force. American Jews need to support their efforts to pass the “Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act”—congressional bills H.R. 902 and S. 5431—that would substitute “Judea and Samaria” for “West Bank” wherever the latter is referenced on all government documents and materials.

Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will create a strong Israel with its eastern border neighboring Jordan. Israel is currently bogged down by a war for its very existence, yet it is now in the best position to safeguard itself long-term. Judea and Samaria will continue to grow, as the future of Israel mandates the expansion of its land and people. Any actions of sovereignty by Israel must include a plan for the well-being of Palestinian Arabs who will be living within the new borders, ensuring them a better life as well.

Palestinian Arab leadership has been devastating for their people, particularly those in Gaza who have been living under Hamas rule. The reality was never as obvious as it has been in the aftermath of Oct. 7, with Hamas showing its brutal inhumanity not only to Israelis but to fellow Gazans. They have used them as human shields, misspending their money on tunnels and weaponry rather than for the well-being of their people. And they have been more than willing to bring destruction and hunger onto their people for the sake of an ideological agenda that seeks the destruction of Israel.

There is a future Israel that includes sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, and with its official incorporation, the creation of a region known as eastern Israel. This is the time to declare it. This is the time to bring new light to the world and a brilliant future for the Middle East.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.