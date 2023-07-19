JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Congress members call on EU to deem Hezbollah a terror group

“It’s past time that the European Union fully designate it” as such, said Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Flags of Hezbollah fly during a funeral salute. Credit: Crop Media/Shutterstock.
Flags of Hezbollah fly during a funeral salute. Credit: Crop Media/Shutterstock.
Edit
(July 19, 2023 / JNS)

A bipartisan group of members of Congress introduced a resolution on July 18 “urging the European Union to designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization.”

The resolution “coincides with the 11th anniversary of Hezbollah’s deadly assault in Bulgaria, where a bus carrying Israeli youths was targeted, resulting in the loss of six lives, including the Bulgarian bus driver, and leaving dozens of others injured,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.).

Schneider co-sponsored the resolution with Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.).

“Hezbollah continues utilizing Europe as a base to initiate its criminal and extremist terrorist,” Schneider said. “However, while the E.U. designates Hezbollah’s military branch as a sanctioned terrorist organization, its political wing remains excluded from the list.”

Rosen stated that “it’s clear that there is no distinction between Hezbollah’s political and military wings when it comes to its terror activities, and it’s past time that the European Union fully designate it as a terrorist organization.”

The two surviving suspects in a 2012 suicide bombing in Bulgaria remain at large. Meliad Farah, 35, and Hassan El Hajj Hassan, 28, received life sentences in absentia in 2018.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates