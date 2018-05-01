The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
2018 IAC National Conference: ‘Talk all day, party all night’
The event that makes waves and shapes our communal conversation. Join thousands of Israeli-Americans and Jewish-Americans to take part in critical dialogues, exclusive networking opportunities, and inspiring community.