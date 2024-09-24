Foreign airlines cancel flights to Israel

( Sep. 24, 2024 / JNS)

Foreign airlines are continuing to suspend flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport amid the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Wizz Air, British Airways and Azerbaijan Airlines canceled flights on Tuesday.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, announced on Monday that it was extending its suspension of flights to Ben-Gurion Airport until Oct. 14.