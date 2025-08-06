Government reportedly seeking death penalty in killing of Israeli embassy staffers in DC

( Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing the death penalty and hate crime charges against Elias Rodriguez, whom it accuses of shooting and killing two Israeli embassy staffers as they left an event at a Jewish museum in Washington in May, CNN reported.

“The charges, if approved by a grand jury, would position the case as a centerpiece of the Trump Justice Department’s fervent approaches toward both violent crime and targeted hate against the Jewish community,” per CNN.

The news organization said it sought comment from the Justice Department and an attorney for Rodriguez. (JNS sought comment from the department.)

The defendant is accused of allegedly killing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they left the Capitol Jewish Museum on May 21. The gunman also allegedly said “free, free Palestine” after the shooting.

“Even with the massive surge in antisemitism globally, the murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim stand apart for their heinousness,” stated David May, research manager and senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“The United States must demonstrate that it, in the words of George Washington, ‘gives to bigotry no sanction’ and prosecute the murderer to the fullest extent of the law,” May said. “But it is also important to push back against the incitement and lies directed at Israel and the Jews that allow killers to justify gunning down innocents in the streets of our capital.”