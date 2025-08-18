Hamas propaganda masquerading as journalism

( Aug. 17, 2025 / JNS )

We explore a controversial announcement from Israel within the past week: the possibility of occupying the Gaza Strip. Is it a real plan or a strategic move meant to pressure Hamas and shift negotiations?

Host Emily Schrader also takes us behind the scenes of her recent trip to London, where she witnessed massive anti-Israel demonstrations by “Palestine Action,” a group banned by the British government for violent acts against military property. She also exposes how extremist activists, radical mobs and even mainstream media are fueling misinformation about Israel.

Joining her is Faeze Alavi, an Iranian artist, activist and researcher based in the United Kingdom, who shares her personal story of resisting the Islamic Republic; the backlash she has faced from anti-Israel extremists; and why she continues to advocate for dialogue between Israelis and Iranians despite threats and intimidation.

This episode covers Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial statement on occupying Gaza; Hamas’s exploitation of so-called “journalists” for terror operations, including Al Jazeera operatives exposed as Hamas members; and the alarming rise of antisemitism in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States since Oct. 7, 2023.

Emily provides a firsthand report from the London protests and the failures of UK authorities to contain extremist groups, while Faeze Alavi gives powerful insight into art, advocacy and standing up to extremism.

Together, they examine how global media bias and propaganda continue to distort Israel’s narrative and fuel hate worldwide.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.