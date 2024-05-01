Hamas supporters have no place in America

(May 1, 2024 / JNS)

As I watch the pro-Hamas “protestors” run rampant and unchecked on college campuses across the United States, I realize how far our nation has fallen in such a short period of time. Our Democrat-run cities, states and institutions are falling apart before our very eyes.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

As a young Jewish American, it is deeply painful for me to watch many in the Democratic Party openly support Hamas, the very terror group that slaughtered 1,200 civilians on Oct. 7. I wonder: How can they be so blind to what Hamas is? But perhaps I’m asking the wrong question. Perhaps they know exactly what Hamas is and either don’t care or support Hamas precisely because of it.

This has disturbing implications. It means that these “protesters” support a terrorist group that killed thousands of innocent Israelis both on and well before Oct. 7; states in its founding charter that its goal is to commit genocide against Israeli Jews; fired hundreds of thousands of rockets into southern Israel over the last 15 years; and denies the Holocaust ever took place.

You can only support this ideology if you have bought into it wholesale. Thus, it appears that the anti-Israel “protesters” not only support Hamas, but many may well want to be or are already members of Hamas here on U.S. soil.

Last week, I had the honor of being interviewed by Trace Gallagher on Fox News alongside Jill Simonian of Prager U. Jill said that California schools “are the only schools that are actively teaching our kids to hate.”

This racist indoctrination starts in kindergarten and continues on to our college campuses. The proof is before our eyes: All across the country, on college campuses and in our streets, students are burning flags and chanting “We are Hamas,” “Death to the Jews,” “Death to Israel,” “Disarm Israel,” “Death to America” and “Pigs go home.” This is not just nasty rhetoric; it is an explicit endorsement of domestic terrorism.

This directly threatens all Americans. If these protestors want to disarm Jews and prevent us from defending ourselves, how long will it take before they disarm you, take away your Second Amendment rights, ask you to report your neighbors and engineer a Holocaust all over again?

All of this is exactly what happened in Nazi Germany and it is now on our own soil thanks to Joe Biden, George Soros and the leaders of all the leftist-run cities, states and institutions.

It is sad to say, but civil unrest is exactly what Democrats want. They want division, confusion and total control. If we allow them to succeed, it will be the death of our nation. It can’t be stopped until “we the people” vote it out; until we wake up and decide to take our country back.

When Jewish students are assaulted and blocked from going to the school they have paid to attend, when law enforcement is met with violence, this is not peaceful protest. This is hate and these are hate crimes. It isn’t just antisemitism; it’s domestic terrorism on our streets. It’s an attack on our way of life and the Judeo-Christian values on which our country was founded.

Friends, we don’t have to accept this as the new normal. We must join forces around the country to push back against the terror supporters on our streets, our college campuses, in Congress and online. Together, we can prevent this cancer from spreading any further.

