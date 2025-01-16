Herzog hosts bereaved families, hostages’ families and reservists

( Jan. 16, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday hosted bereaved families, families of hostages, and IDF reservists at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, where they presented him with a declaration of support for the ceasefire deal aimed at returning all 98 captives held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Those participating in the meeting included the families of IDF Capt. Omer Neutra, Lt. Harel Shrem, Staff Sgt. Ben Zussman and Bar Kupershtein, and the mother of Yotam Haim.

“First, I want to embrace and once again comfort all the bereaved families here. Some of you we already know so well. This year, we met and consoled over a thousand families from across the diverse tapestry of the people of Israel,” said Herzog.

“I want to strengthen the families of the hostages who are present here. From the depths of my heart, I say that truly everything must be done to bring everyone home—everyone. Of course, I support the proposed deal; it is the right, just and necessary thing to do. This is a deal that encompasses all the hostages and must be implemented at every stage,” the president continued.

“This is an essential element of our national resilience and reflects our values of mutual responsibility and unity. Unity is critical, and the nation desires it far more than what is sometimes reflected in the national and media discourse. Right now, what we must do is provide full backing. There is a tough negotiation over a very significant detail, and I hope and expect that it will be concluded as quickly as possible,” Herzog said.

Tali Lieberman, sister of Harel Shrem, said, “When Harel was killed, I understood that I had a mission to continue the path he lived by. On October 7, I realized it’s not just about continuing his mission in life, but also the mission for which he gave his life—our security here.

“We are calling on our leaders to unite and bring the nation together, because that is the secret to our existence here. As part of our efforts, we are here today because, while we rejoice that some hostages are coming home, we still have a responsibility to bring everyone back and ensure we can all live here safely,” she said.