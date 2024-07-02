JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskAntisemitism

Holocaust museums condemn wave of hate against Jewish organizations

“Hate crimes against American Jews have tripled since Hamas’ unprovoked terrorist attack,” the establishments state jointly.

Barbed wire at Auschwitz. Credit: Luke L/Pixabay.
Barbed wire at Auschwitz. Credit: Luke L/Pixabay.
Edit
(July 2, 2024 / JNS)

Seven Holocaust museums in North America issued a joint statement on the alarming rise of antisemitic attacks since Oct. 7.

“Holocaust museums are no strangers to acts of antisemitism. We teach how those acts—celebrated and reinforced at all levels of Nazi society—led to the murder of approximately 6 million Jews,” the group wrote on Monday. “The senseless scapegoating of Jews did not begin or end with the Holocaust.”

Bigotry against the Jewish people has occurred “for thousands of years, and while the pretext may change, the antisemitic motivation is the same,” the statement read.

The facilities include the Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City; the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla.; the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle; Holocaust Museum LA in California; Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center in Chicagoland; the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati; and the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills, Mich.

Pointing to the center in Seattle, where a vandal scrawled “Genocide in Gaza” onto a photo of a child Holocaust survivor, the group said: “We strongly condemn this crime—and we also recognize it as an opportunity to educate.”

The facilities added that “holding Jews—much less a Holocaust museum—responsible for the wartime actions of a foreign government is unacceptable and straightforwardly antisemitic.”

Noting the tripling of hate crimes against American Jews since the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, the group called “many of those crimes motivated by inaccurate allegations of genocide against Israel. Our mission to guard the memory of Holocaust survivors and victims requires clarity on what does and does not constitute genocide, especially where misconceptions lead to hateful acts of antisemitism.”

The museums advocated for education as “the only way to break this cycle” and urged “working together toward a more peaceful and accepting world.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates