Holocaust Remembrance Day: Applying lessons to Israel’s current war

( April 23, 2025 / JNS)

JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers at the Prime Minister’s Office—unpack the haunting relevance of Yom HaShoah (Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day) in a post–Oct. 7 world.

They explore the global surge in antisemitism since the Hamas-led massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, including the shocking rise of Jew-hatred in immigrant-rich democracies like Australia and America.

Regev shares a deeply personal story of his father’s Holocaust survival and the American soldiers who liberated him, prompting a critical discussion: Did the United States and its Allies do enough to save Europe’s Jews? And is the West making the same mistakes now in confronting Iran?

The hosts debate Israel’s internal divisions over the war, the ongoing hostage dilemma and the nation’s resolve to defeat Hamas. Most urgently, they sound the alarm: 2025 must be the year Israel dismantles Iran’s nuclear program—diplomatically or militarily.

See more at: @JNS_TV. And don’t forget to hit the subscribe button!

JNS will host its inaugural International Policy Summit on Monday, April 28, 2025. This daylong event will convene government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, leaders of pro-Israel organizations, and influencers for vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s critical challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world.

To learn more about the event, click here. Follow JNS on social media for updates, including live streams from the event.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.