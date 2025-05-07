Houthi missile breaches Israeli defense, near miss at Ben-Gurion Airport

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum returns to the JNS Jerusalem studio with journalist and Iranian expert Emily Schrader; women’s rights advocate Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll; and Raquel Karamson, media entrepreneur and reservist in the Israel Defense Forces. They present a no-holds-barred panel on the week’s most urgent security and political developments.

Topics covered include:

Iran’s fingerprints behind the Houthi missile that narrowly missed catastrophic damage at Ben-Gurion International Airport

Biden-administration talks with Iran: Hypocrisy or strategic misstep?

The resurgent American isolationist movement—from the populist right to the progressive left—and how it endangers Israel, regional allies, and Western deterrence

Hamas’s exploitation of humanitarian aid, child starvation in Gaza and Yemen, and media complicity in repeating terror group narratives

The IDF’s strategic moral dilemma in protecting the Druze minority in Syria

The Western media’s blind spot on Iran, Islamic terrorism, and what the team calls the “Horseshoe Alliance” between far-right and far-left anti-Israel pundits

Calling out everyone from woke influencers to 90-year-old fake IDF protesters and antisemitic Ivy League universities

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.