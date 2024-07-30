JNS Press+
How the West enabled Hezbollah to grow out of control

Caroline B. Glick

“The Caroline Glick Show” with guest Tony Badran, Ep. 109

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

The situation on Israel’s northern border is spinning out of control while political and military leaders scramble to find a solution.

On Saturday night, Hezbollah massacred 12 children on a playground, and now the world waits with bated breath for the Israeli response.

In this episode of “The Caroline Glick Show,” guest Tony Badran, a Levant analyst, discusses the colossal mistakes made by U.S. and Israeli elites in their handling of the Iranian-backed terrorist army in Lebanon.

They also cover the real situation on the ground in Lebanon; how American intervention has only further whetted Hezbollah’s desire for all-out war; the threats faced by the Jewish state; and the disastrous deal now being pushed by the same people who created the current mess.

