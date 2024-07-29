JNS Press+
How will Israel respond to the massacre of 12 children?

Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten

“Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, Ep. 28

(July 29, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his trip to the United States as the Jewish state continues to reel from Hezbollah’s massacre of 12 children playing soccer in the Golan Heights.

Netanyahu returns to a country demanding the Israel Defense Forces restore quiet to the country’s northern border. Will we see Lebanon go up in flames or will the premier hold off for a more opportune time?

JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten break down the latest stories.

They also discuss Netanyahu’s address to the U.S. Congress; his proposed Abraham Alliance against Iran; the anti-Israel protests outside of Congress; Netanyahu’s meeting with Kamala Harris, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, and Republican Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the White House; and the five dead hostage bodies recovered from Gaza tunnels.

