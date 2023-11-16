IDF strikes Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon

(November 16, 2023 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces attacked multiple terror cells in Southern Lebanon after they fired anti-tank missiles across the border on Thursday, the military said.

The army attacked in Lebanon after several projectiles were fired at a military outpost near Kibbutz Misgav Am, Kibbutz Yiftach and Metula in the Eastern Galilee, the statement added.

Missiles were also fired at Moshav Shtula, Even Menachem and an IDF post near Moshav Dovev, the army said.

The IDF initially responded to the attack with artillery fire at the source of the launches.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group announced it fired six anti-tank missiles towards the Jewish state, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah assets, including positions where Iranian-backed terrorists were operating.

IDF soldiers also attacked a terrorist cell in Lebanese territory close to Shlomi in the Western Galilee.

לפני זמן קצר מטוסי קרב השלימו תקיפת מטרות טרור של ארגון חיזבאללה בשטח לבנון.



בין המטרות שנתקפו, מספר עמדות צבאיות בהם פעלו מחבלי הארגון.



כמו כן, לפני זמן קצר כוחות צה"ל תקפו מחבל שפעל בשטח לבנון, סמוך למרחב שלומי. pic.twitter.com/1PtABt0hHQ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 16, 2023

On Wednesday, terrorists in Lebanon fired an anti-tank missile towards the same area, prompting the IDF to respond by striking a Hezbollah launch site.

The military traded fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon throughout Wednesday, after terrorists fired some 20 rockets towards the Upper Galilee.

IDF artillery targeted terrorists in Southern Lebanon and tanks shelled a Hezbollah observation post.

The IDF also struck “several observation posts and additional launch posts, a weapons compound and terror infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the military said.

Hezbollah has been testing the waters in recent weeks, initiating a series of fire exchanges as the Jewish state fights Hamas terrorists to the south.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah must decide whether he wants to enter into a large-scale conflict, an IDF spokesman said following the incidents, while noting that Israel has chosen at this stage to concentrate on dismantling Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“We are seeing ongoing attacks and aggressiveness by Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the area, and we are responding to escalating aggression,” said IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler.

“We are prepared for them. I remind you that we have drafted hundreds of thousands of reservists on top of our regular military. At the same time, we focus on the Gaza Strip and on our goals to bring back the hostages and dismantle Hamas,” he explained.