IAF intercepts Houthi drone launched from Yemen

( Aug. 28, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone dispatched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen on Thursday afternoon that triggered air-raid sirens in the border moshavim of Bnei Netzarim and Naveh.

“Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded a short while ago in the communities near the Gaza Strip, a UAV launched from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the IAF,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

???? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? | IDF reports sirens sounding at Moshav Bnei Netzarim on the Israel/ Egypt border due to a hostile aircraft infiltration by a UAV launched from Yemen by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists, which was successfully intercepted by the sraeli Air Force pic.twitter.com/oCzRcMOmj0 — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) August 28, 2025

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

Bnei Netzarim and Naveh are located near the Egyptian border and a bit south of the Gaza frontier.

On Wednesday morning, the IAF intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in Yemen.

The attack, which took place around 5:30 a.m., triggered air-raid sirens for some 1.5 million Israelis, including in large population centers such as Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, as well as in the Judean Foothills (the “Shfela”).

Israel’s Magen David Adom medical emergency response group said it had not received any reports about casualties or fallen shrapnel.

The Houthis have been launching ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israel since the Hamas-led invasion of the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the end of the latest ceasefire in Gaza on March 18, the Iran-backed group has fired more than 70 ballistic missiles and over 20 drones at the Jewish state.

The IDF attacked several key locations in Yemen on Sunday, including in the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah, after the Houthis on Friday evening for fired a missile with a cluster warhead at Israel for the first time.

It was initially believed the interception failed because the missile’s warhead broke apart in mid-air. Fragments fell near a home but no one was hurt.

The warhead was composed of 22 smaller warheads; an identical missile was fired at Israel by Iran during the two countries’ 12-day war in June, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The army said the targets of Sunday’s strike included a military compound housing the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power plants and a fuel storage facility, all of which the Houthi regime used to support its terrorist attacks.