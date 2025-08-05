IAF intercepts Houthi missile from Yemen

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the military confirmed.

“Following alerts triggered a short time ago in several areas across the country, the Air Force intercepted one missile launched from Yemen,” the IDF stated. “The alerts were activated in accordance with policy.”

The attack set off air-raid sirens across Jerusalem and the Shephelah (Judaean Foothills), including in the cities of Beit Shemesh and Modi’in, sending some two million Israelis scrambling for shelter in the dead of night.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said no reports had been received of casualties or missile fragments falling in populated areas.

The Israel Police and the National Fire and Rescue Authority also did not receive any calls following the attack, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The Israeli Air Force had previously intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis on Friday evening. The assault triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including in parts of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, as well as in the Dead Sea and southern Negev regions.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state—a ballistic missile impacted near Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4—in support of Hamas since the Palestinian terrorist group’s massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

In response, Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the terrorists, including an operation on May 28 called “Golden Jewel” targeting the airport in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital city, Sanaa.

According to a report, the Houthis are training for an invasion of Israel, 1,200 miles away. The terrorist organization recently completed the training of its third cohort of elite operatives for a planned attack dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood.” The name is the same Hamas used for its invasion of Israel on Oct. 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on July 28 that the Jewish state remains focused on dismantling Iran’s terror proxies across the Middle East. “There are still the two H’s: Hamas and that band of savages down south,” the premier said, referring to the Houthis.

Netanyahu added that Tehran’s broader plan to eradicate the Jewish state “is currently off the table,” describing the IDF’s gains against the Islamic Republic during June’s 12-day war as “historic.”