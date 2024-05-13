IDF eliminates terrorist who had been in charge of murdered IDF lookout

(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

Hamas terrorist Naim Gol, a member of the Shati Battalion in the Gaza Strip, was eliminated in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the IDF on Friday.

Gol had been involved in firing rockets at Israeli territory and had also been in charge of wounded, kidnapped IDF Cpl. Noa Marciano, who was murdered by a doctor at Shifa Hospital.

בפעילות משותפת של שב״כ וצה"ל ביום שישי האחרון חוסל המחבל נעים גול, פעיל צבאי בארגון הטרור חמאס בגדוד שאטי ברצועת עזה.



במסגרת פעילותו היה מעורב בירי רקטות לעבר שטח ישראל וכן היה אמון על החזקתה של רב״ט נועה מרציאנו ז"ל, אשר נחטפה במהלך אירועי ה-7.10 ונרצחה בבית החולים שיפאא>> pic.twitter.com/aNh0W3jnwk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 12, 2024

Marciano’s parents revealed on May 8 that a doctor had killed their daughter.

“They chose to murder her instead of taking care of her. It was a doctor who did it, in a hospital. She was injured by air force bombings and was taken to Shifa,” her parents.

Marciano, 19, was abducted on Oct. 7, the day of the Hamas attack, from the Nahal Oz Base, where she served as a lookout. Dozens of IDF soldiers were killed in the attack, most of them lookouts.

The IDF announced it had recovered Marciano’s body in November. Troops found the corpse in a building adjacent to Shifa and returned it to Israel for identification.

The military said Marciano was injured and had been transferred by her captors to Shifa Hospital for treatment.

On Nov. 20, Hamas released a video of Marciano, blaming her death on an Israeli Air Force bombing raid. However, the IDF said at the time, “After analyzing the footage, experts suggest that her injuries do not align with those typically sustained in airstrikes.

Hostage Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, of the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: Courtesy.

“The observed wounds appear more consistent with bullet injuries, and there is also an indication that she may have suffered from injuries related to a fall from a height.”

IDF Spokesman Rear-Ad. Daniel Hagari said at the time, “According to the medical findings, Noa was kidnapped to a hiding place near Shifa, and during IDF attacks on the area, the Hamas terrorist who was holding her was killed. Noa was injured, but not a life-threatening injury.

“Our hearts are with Noa’s family, we send our condolences, we did not reach Noa in time. This only makes the IDF more determined to do our best to return the hostages home.”

One hundred thirty-two hostages remain in Gaza, of whom 128 were kidnapped on Oct. 7. Four Israelis—two soldiers and two civilians—have been held by Hamas since 2014.