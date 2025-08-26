IDF gears up for Gaza City as Houthis escalate

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

As the U.N.-backed IPC that measures food insecurity and malnutrition alleges a “famine” in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces position themselves for a full Gaza City operation, Yemen’s Houthis escalate with suspected cluster munitions, and a Trump remark on the hostages shocks the debate.

On this week’s “Jerusalem Minute,” Alex Traiman, JNS CEO and Jerusalem Bureau chief, and Josh Hasten, JNS Middle East correspondent, break it down with on-the-ground context and clear analysis.

This episode tracks the IDF’s readiness for a Gaza City push alongside reported Israeli Air Force strikes in Sanaa, explaining how Houthi cluster munitions alter the threat and fit into Iran’s proxy network.

Alex and Josh unpack the IPC/WHO famine claims versus Israel’s rebuttal and the broader PR war over Gaza, then assess President Trump’s “fewer than 20 hostages alive” comment. They also cover domestic politics from emergency government talks and the protest momentum to election posturing, examine a letter signed by Orthodox rabbis and its media fallout, as well as explore how Red Sea and Suez disruptions raise the regional economic stakes.

