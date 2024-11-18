JNS Press+
newsIsrael at War

IDF intercepts UAV near Eilat

Jordanian Armed Forces reports the fall of a "flying object" near Aqaba • IDF confirms the killing of Hezbollah propaganda chief in Beirut.

An Israeli military ship patrols off the shore of the southern Israeli city of Eilat, on April 17, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
(Nov. 18, 2024 / JNS)

Sirens sounded in Eilat on Monday morning due to an unmanned aerial vehicle approaching from the east, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The drone was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.

One of several interceptors launched at the UAV fell “in the region,” said the IDF, adding that the incident was under investigation.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq took responsibility for the attack, claiming to have targeted a “vital” site in Israel’s southernmost city, according to Iraqi news outlet Shafaq.

IRI is an umbrella organization of Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias in Iraq.

Shortly after the incident, the Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that a “flying object” had fallen in the Aqaba area near the border with Israel, according to Jordanian state-run news agency Petra.

A military source at the General Command said that no injuries or damage to property were inflicted during the incident.

The impact caused no injuries or damage, and civilian emergency teams and a military engineering inspection unit were urged to the site to “assess the situation,” Petra reported.

Meanwhile on Israel’s northern front, the IDF on Monday confirmed reports from Lebanon about the elimination of Hezbollah propaganda chief Mohammad Afif in a targeted strike in Beirut.

“Afif joined Hezbollah in the 1980s, and was a long-time central figure in the organization that greatly influenced Hezbollah’s military activities. He collaborated with senior officials in promoting, planning and directing [Hezbollah’s] military operations,” the IDF said.

The targeted bunker was located in the Ras al-Naba’a neighborhood in central Beirut, not in Hezbollah’s stronghold of Dahiyeh to the south of the capital, Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

On Oct. 22, Afif was forced to interrupt a press conference in Dahiyeh after the IDF issued an evacuation order for the area ahead of conducting air strikes. The Hezbollah spokesman was rushed away on a bicycle, shortly after declaring that Israeli bombings didn’t scare him, according to an eyewitness report by PBS NewsHour.

