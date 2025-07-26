IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon

( July 26, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday struck and eliminated Ali Mohammad Hassan Qoutan, a personnel officer in Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil sector in Southern Lebanon, the military confirmed.

Qoutan was involved in efforts to rehabilitate the Iranian-backed terrorist organization and recruited operatives during the war.

On Thursday, Israeli Air Force jets targeted multiple Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon, killing at least one terrorist and destroying infrastructure, including a rocket launcher and weapons storage facilities.

In a separate strike on Thursday, the IAF eliminated another Hezbollah terrorist in the Ayta ash-Shab area.

The presence of terrorists and weapons in these regions “constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF said, adding that it “will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”

On Nov. 26, 2024, Jerusalem and Beirut reached a ceasefire deal aimed at ending more than a year of conflict between the IDF and Hezbollah. The Shi’ite terrorist organization began attacking the Jewish state the day after the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the truce, the IDF has carried out regular strikes to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities in violation of the deal.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has rejected demands to disarm in line with the ceasefire. Earlier this month, he warned that the terror group was “recovering and ready now” to confront Israel’s army.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday emphasized Jerusalem’s commitment to maintaining force presence in Lebanon.

“Our doctrine of offensive action remains unchanged,” he declared, “and we will see it through until a complete and lasting victory.”