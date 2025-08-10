IDF launches surprise ‘Dawn’s Rise’ readiness inspection

( Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday morning the start of a surprise exercise, “Dawn’s Rise,” aimed at testing the readiness of the General Staff, main headquarters and operational forces to handle a “sudden, large-scale, complex and multi-front event.”

Ordered by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and led by IDF Inspector Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Sarig, the drill will simulate surprise scenarios across all theaters of war.

בוחן הרמטכ״ל: תרגיל פתע החל הבוקר לבחינת מוכנות המפקדה הכללית ומפקדות ראשיות בצה״ל



בהנחיית הרמטכ״ל, רב-אלוף אייל זמיר, צה"ל החל לפנות בוקר, בהפעלת בוחן רמטכ״ל במתכונת פתע ״עלות השחר״, לבדיקת הכוננות והמוכנות של המפקדה הכללית והמפקדות הראשיות בצה״ל, סד״כ הכוננות והיכולת להתמודד… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 10, 2025

The exercise involves regular and reserve inspection teams and is part of an ongoing series of readiness checks across all IDF branches and commands to boost operational capability.

“The IDF will continue to initiate a series of inspection actions across all commands, branches and units to improve their competence and readiness,” the military stated.

Sarig has headed the IDF Comptroller’s Unit, the military’s internal audit unit, since May 2019. The unit was established in 2011 and is headed by a civilian IDF employee with the rank of brigadier general who is a member of the General Staff Forum.