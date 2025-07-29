Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
IDF shoots terrorist who hurled brick at soldiers in Hebron

“Soldiers fired toward the terrorist in order to remove the threat," according to the military.

JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces soldier in the South Hebron Hills, April 2, 2015. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
(July 29, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces troops fired on a Palestinian who had hurled a brick at them during an operation in Hebron on Monday, according to the military.

“The terrorist was neutralized, and no IDF injuries were reported,” according to the statement.

On Friday, the IDF thwarted a stabbing near the community of Shim’a, south of Hebron in Judea. A soldier stationed at the scene shot and killed the terrorist.

In a separate incident on Friday, a security guard shot and neutralized a Palestinian armed with a knife who charged the entrance to Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion.

On Thursday, eight IDF soldiers were wounded in a vehicular assault at the Beit Lid/Hasharon Junction in central Israel. The assailant ran over troops waiting at a bus stop on Route 57 at the entrance to Kfar Yona, located between Netanya and Tulkarem.

