IDF wraps up Khan Younis operation

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces overnight Monday concluded a week-long operation in eastern Khan Younis, the military said on Tuesday. More than 150 Hamas terrorists were killed during the operation, according to the IDF.

Troops from the 98th Division dismantled Hamas tunnels, weapons storage facilities and terrorist infrastructure during the operation, in addition to seizing weapons caches.

אוגדה 98 השלימה הלילה את פעילותה באזור ח'אן יונס. צוותי הקרב החטיבתיים של 7, צנחנים וקומנדו פעלו במרחב במשך כשבוע, חיסלו מעל ל-150 מחבלים, השמידו מנהרות טרור, מחסני אמל"ח, תשתיות טרור ואיתרו אמצעי לחימה >> pic.twitter.com/Z7tf9sTk4u — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 30, 2024

During the operation troops also recovered the bodies of five people abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7: Oren Goldin, 33, Ravid Katz, 51, Maya Goren, 56, Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, and Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20.

Hamas commander killed in central Gaza

During operations in central Gaza, the Israeli Air Force eliminated Ibrahim Hegazi, commander of Hamas’s anti-tank missile forces in the Nuseirat Battalion.

“Ibrahim planned and directed numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and he served as a central source of knowledge on anti-tank missiles for Hamas,” the IDF said.

Over the past 24 hours, soldiers also continued operational activity in Tel al-Sultan in the Rafah area.

The IDF has been operating Rafah, where Hamas’s remaining battalions are situated, since early May, taking control of the border crossing with Egypt and the entire Philadelphi Corridor running along the Gaza-Sinai border.