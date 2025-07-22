Interview with Druze advocate Anan Kheir

( July 22, 2025 / JNS)

As the world fixates on Gaza, a real-time genocide unfolds in Syria, just 60 miles from Israel’s border.

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman is joined by Anan Kheir, a Druze advocate and community activist, to expose the horrific truth that global media is ignoring.

While worldwide attention remained fixated on Israel, jihadist militias linked to al-Julani and formerly ISIS-affiliated groups unleashed a brutal ethnic-cleansing campaign in the Druze stronghold of Suweida in Syria. Civilians were executed, women raped, homes burned, and Druze men humiliated and slaughtered.

Discussed in this episode:

The United States lifting sanctions on al-Julani and its deadly consequences

Israel’s lone military intervention to stop the jihadist regime from entrenching near its border

The deep historical bond between Israel and the Druze community

Why Washington reportedly called Netanyahu a “madman” for defending the border

Anan Kheir brings firsthand insight from the Druze community in Israel and explains the emotional, strategic and historical dimensions of this unfolding tragedy. As a decorated advocate for the Druze minority, Kheir shares his personal pain and hope, as Israel stands alone to protect an ally that has stood by it since its founding.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.