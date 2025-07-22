Interview with Druze advocate Anan Kheir

As the world fixates on Gaza, a real-time genocide unfolds in Syria, just 60 miles from Israel’s border.
IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman is joined by Anan Kheir, a Druze advocate and community activist, to expose the horrific truth that global media is ignoring.
While worldwide attention remained fixated on Israel, jihadist militias linked to al-Julani and formerly ISIS-affiliated groups unleashed a brutal ethnic-cleansing campaign in the Druze stronghold of Suweida in Syria. Civilians were executed, women raped, homes burned, and Druze men humiliated and slaughtered.
Discussed in this episode:
- The United States lifting sanctions on al-Julani and its deadly consequences
- Israel’s lone military intervention to stop the jihadist regime from entrenching near its border
- The deep historical bond between Israel and the Druze community
- Why Washington reportedly called Netanyahu a “madman” for defending the border
Anan Kheir brings firsthand insight from the Druze community in Israel and explains the emotional, strategic and historical dimensions of this unfolding tragedy. As a decorated advocate for the Druze minority, Kheir shares his personal pain and hope, as Israel stands alone to protect an ally that has stood by it since its founding.