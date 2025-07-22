Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
videoJNS TV

Interview with Druze advocate Anan Kheir

Doron Spielman

WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman, Ep. 18

Edit
(July 22, 2025 / JNS)

As the world fixates on Gaza, a real-time genocide unfolds in Syria, just 60 miles from Israel’s border. 

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman is joined by Anan Kheir, a Druze advocate and community activist, to expose the horrific truth that global media is ignoring.

While worldwide attention remained fixated on Israel, jihadist militias linked to al-Julani and formerly ISIS-affiliated groups unleashed a brutal ethnic-cleansing campaign in the Druze stronghold of Suweida in Syria. Civilians were executed, women raped, homes burned, and Druze men humiliated and slaughtered.

Discussed in this episode:

  • The United States lifting sanctions on al-Julani and its deadly consequences
  • Israel’s lone military intervention to stop the jihadist regime from entrenching near its border
  • The deep historical bond between Israel and the Druze community
  • Why Washington reportedly called Netanyahu a “madman” for defending the border

Anan Kheir brings firsthand insight from the Druze community in Israel and explains the emotional, strategic and historical dimensions of this unfolding tragedy. As a decorated advocate for the Druze minority, Kheir shares his personal pain and hope, as Israel stands alone to protect an ally that has stood by it since its founding.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics