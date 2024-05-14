Int’l Bible Contest to feature ‘Rachel from Ofakim’ who stood up to Hamas terrorists

(May 14, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

An Israeli Independence Day tradition—the International Bible Contest featuring contestants from all over the world—will be held at the Jerusalem Theater on Tuesday, with 16 youths competing, 12 from the Diaspora and four from Israel.

All will vie for the title of World Bible Champion. The final list of contestants was determined through a qualifying exam held during a Bible camp preceding the event. At the camp, all contestants tour the country, meet figures such as Chief Rabbi David Lau, and visit Yad Vashem, the Western Wall and other heritage and national sites.

This year, in light of “Operation Iron Swords,” the event will focus on the theme of war. It will also feature a performance by children from communities around the Gaza border, singing with artist Yagel Oshri.

The judges will include Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as well Iris Haim (mother of hostage Yotam Haim, who was killed by “friendly fire” in the Gaza Strip), Rabbi Yemima Mizrahi, Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog and World Zionist Organization Chair Yaakov Hagoel.

Gur Rosenblat, deputy director of the Education Ministry overseeing the event, described the preparations in an interview with Israel Hayom: “The quiz will focus on courage and revival this year; this will be reflected in the questions themselves and how they’re asked. We’ve prepared videos, and some questions will be asked by Rachel Edri, known colloquially as “Rachel from Ofakim” after she fought off terrorists on October 7 by baking cookies; public diplomacy activist Yoseph Haddad; a senior reserve officer who teaches at a pre-military academy; and a representative of the Druze community. Yigal Oshri will sing his song ‘Leaving Depression’ with children from around Gaza.”

“Rachel from Ofakim,” who fended off terrorists who had entered her home by making them cookies.

Rosenblat said the overseas contestants arrived last week: “Their families showed extraordinary resilience, sending their children and expressing full confidence in Israel’s ability to protect them.”

On holding the global quiz during wartime, he stressed: “The contest will be impactful, empowering and unifying—what the country needs now. It will be a different kind of Bible contest that preserves the connection to the Bible while reflecting what’s happening in Israel. We’ve worked six months on this. Nothing connects the Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora like this contest.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said: “Especially in these complex times for Israel, we chose to hold the quiz focused on Jewish courage and to host students from the Diaspora for the 76th Independence Day. The Bible is the book of books, expressing the history and roots of the Jewish people and proving our attachment and settlement in the Land of Israel.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

